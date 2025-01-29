Cuyahoga County treasurer discusses help for property owners due to rising taxes

Cuyahoga County property owners are receiving their first-half tax bills. The property tax bills reflect the new appraisal values and, in many cases, owners will see a tax increase.

Overall, property tax values increased county-wide last year an average of 32%. But as we have mentioned in previous shows, taxes will not rise the same as appraisals.

Plenty of our listeners had questions and input when we talked about this issue earlier this month. That’s why we’re following up today to talk about programs and avenues to help.

To begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” Cuyahoga County Treasurer Brad Cromes joins us to talk about a new Taxpayer Assistance Program for seniors and other help available for property owners facing increased tax bills.

Cuyahoga County Taxpayer Assistance Program for those 70+

How to Pay Your Taxes

How to File a Complaint or Dispute

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order declaring it is the policy of the U.S. federal government to recognize two sexes, male and female. The order states these sexes "not changeable and grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

A professor from Cleveland State University joins us to talk about gender and sex to get a better understanding of self-identity and biology.

Then, we'll turn to LGTBQ+ advocates to discuss how the Trump administration’s executive orders are impacting transgender people and their families in Ohio.

Guests:

-Brad Cromes, Cuyahoga County Treasurer

-Kimberly Fuller, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Social Work at Cleveland State University

-Elizabeth Katavich, Lead Advocacy Coordinator, LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland

-Arwen Kathke, Advisory Board Member, PFLAG Cleveland

-Chuck Johnson, Advisory Board Member, PFLAG Cleveland