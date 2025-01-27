"American Delivery" documentary digs into the factors around infant mortality rates

This year at the Cleveland International Film Festival, a documentary film showcasing nurses heroic efforts to support mothers and babies won the coveted audience choice award.

"American Delivery" resonated with the Northeast Ohio audience, as the city of Cleveland has one of the worst maternal and infant mortality rates in the developed world, especially among women and infants of color.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll share a City Club conversation from December that includes "American Delivery" Director Carolyn Jones, Executive Director of First Year Cleveland, Angela Newman-White and Ideastream's Managing Editor of Engaged Journalism Marlene Harris Taylor.

The film and subsequent conversation go beyond just childbirth. It includes discussions around public-private partnerships and organizations like First Year Cleveland, who are developing community programs and system-driven solutions to keep babies and new mothers healthy.

The infant mortality rate is important not only for parents and families, but because according to the Ohio Department of Health, it serves as a key indicator the health status of a whole community.

Guests:

- Carolyn Jones, Director & Executive Producer, "American Delivery"

- Angela Newman-White, MA, Executive Director, First Year Cleveland

- Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

