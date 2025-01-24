Bill to overhaul higher education in Ohio is introduced again | Reporters Roundtable

Republican Senator Jerry Cirino of Kirtland introduced this week a new version of a bill to combat what conservatives view as liberal bias in higher education in the state.

Cirino introduced a similar measure last session, Senate Bill 83, but it stalled in the legislature and died in the lame duck session. Now the bill is known as Senate Bill 1 and Cirino expects it to move quickly through the statehouse.

President Trump ran as a candidate on a platform that called for mass deportations. On Monday, he signed sweeping executive orders that declared a national emergency at the southern border and suspended refugee resettlement.

Now, immigration advocates are calling on county sheriffs to stand down and not participate in Trump’s plan for mass deportations.

Federal prosecutors have indicted two former FirstEnergy executives in connection with the scheme to pass House Bill 6—dubbed the “nuclear bailout bill”—and defend the bill against a recall effort.

Jon Husted took the oath of office this week, taking the seat in the U.S. Senate vacated by Vice President JD Vance. Gov. Mike DeWine tapped Husted to be the replacement for Vance last week. The move upends the forthcoming Ohio governor’s campaign. DeWine is term limited and Husted had been viewed as the likely successor.

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

