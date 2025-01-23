Cuyahoga County Jail deaths raise questions about adequate training, first aid response

At least 25 people have died in the Cuyahoga County Jail's custody over the past six years. Two of those deaths are the focus of a year-long investigation released Thursday from the Marshall Project and News 5 Cleveland, that raises questions about adequate training, preventative health care, and life-saving first aid at the jail.

In one case, nine minutes passed before jail workers started CPR on a collapsed man named Glen Williams Jr. who had pleaded for medical care for days. And five months earlier, a disabled man named Fred Maynard died after choking on a sandwich in front of jailers.

Conditions at the jail have been a source of concern for some time. In 2018, a U.S. Marshals Service report found major failures, with an inspector calling the health care, food services, safety and other conditions "inhumane."

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to dive into this latest investigation with some of the reporters, discuss what gaps in procedures could be improved, and how officials, including the county, are responding.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss how each year in January, the biggest tech companies around the world descend on Las Vegas for CES, formerly called the Consumer Electronics Show.

They show off the hottest new gear and gadgets that might soon be appearing in your home, and debut tech that will be influencing our lives for years to come.

And each year, Northeast Ohio "tech guru" Jared Bendis, puts in miles and miles of walking across the Vegas Convention Center to check out all these new gadgets.

Jared Bendis is the Creative New Media Officer for the Kelvin Smith Library at Case Western Reserve University, and he spoke a little bit about some of his favorites from CES 2025.

Guests:

-Brittany Hailer, Investigative Reporter, The Marshall Project

-Mark Puente, Investigative Reporter, The Marshall Project

-Scott Noll, Investigative Reporter, News 5 Cleveland

-Jared Bendis, Creative New Media Officer for the Kelvin Smith Library, Case Western Reserve University