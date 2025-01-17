Autopsy report released in police shooting of teenager in Akron | Reporters Roundtable

The Summit County Medical Examiner this week released autopsy findings in the fatal police shooting of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker. The teen died on Thanksgiving night after being shot by Akron officers. The autopsy finding determined Tucker was struck three times: twice in the back and once in the arm. Tucker died of his injuries at the hospital.

On the Friday “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” we will discuss the report’s findings and the reaction to it from Tucker’s family as well as those advocating for policing reform in Akron.

The Akron school board voted for a new president this week. The board selected current vice president Carla Jackson to be the new president. Board member Barbara Sykes had challenged Jackson and lost in a narrow vote.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 for a second term as U.S. President. Ohio's JD Vance will also be sworn-in as vice president on Monday. Vance resigned his seat in the U.S. Senate last week but so far there's been no replacement named by Governor Mike DeWine. Political insiders have suggested Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is a likely frontrunner. But this week, a contender who said he was out may now be back in the mix. President-elect Trump expressed support for Vivek Ramaswamy taking Vance’s Senate seat.

The City of Cleveland filed a lawsuit this week against the owners of the Browns over the plan to move the team's home games from the existing lakefront stadium to a new domed stadium complex in Brook Park. The city invoked the Modell Law as the basis of its lawsuit. The law enacted in 1996 is named after the former Browns owner, Art Modell, who moved the original Browns franchise to Baltimore.

