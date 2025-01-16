Los Angeles journalist gives update on devastating fires

For the past week, Los Angeles has been under siege by wind fueled wildfires that have killed at least 25 people and burned 40,000 acres in the Greater Los Angeles area, with more than 6 million people still under critical fire threat as firefighters work around the clock to try to get the flames under control.

The fires have destroyed entire communities including the Pacific Palisades on the west of the county and Altadena on the east. More than 12,300 structures, mainly homes and business, have been destroyed.

People all over the country and world have been watching this horror unfold.

Host Jenny Hamel lived in Los Angeles for many years and said she has been watching with great sadness and concern, for not only the wellbeing of her family and friends, but for all Angelenos.

Hamel's former colleague Elex Michaelson has been experiencing the fires not only as a concerned resident, he's also been covering the fires as a new anchor for Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Hamel spoke with Michaelson on Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas."