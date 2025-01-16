© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Los Angeles journalist gives update on devastating fires

By Jenny Hamel
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:05 PM EST
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025.
Ethan Swope
/
AP
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025.

For the past week, Los Angeles has been under siege by wind fueled wildfires that have killed at least 25 people and burned 40,000 acres in the Greater Los Angeles area, with more than 6 million people still under critical fire threat as firefighters work around the clock to try to get the flames under control.

The fires have destroyed entire communities including the Pacific Palisades on the west of the county and Altadena on the east. More than 12,300 structures, mainly homes and business, have been destroyed.

People all over the country and world have been watching this horror unfold.

Host Jenny Hamel lived in Los Angeles for many years and said she has been watching with great sadness and concern, for not only the wellbeing of her family and friends, but for all Angelenos.

Hamel's former colleague Elex Michaelson has been experiencing the fires not only as a concerned resident, he's also been covering the fires as a new anchor for Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Hamel spoke with Michaelson on Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas."

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Jenny Hamel
Jenny Hamel is the host of the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Jenny Hamel