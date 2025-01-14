Akron Mayor Shammas Malik shares city priorities, from Downtown investment to use-of-force auditing

It has been more than a year since Akron's youngest mayor in history took office, Shammas Malik.

In that time, the city has dealt with the aftermath of two fatal police shootings, the largest mass shooting in Akron's history, and a controversial search for a new police chief. Malik has recently proposed hiring outside firms to study the city's use of force policy.

There have also been efforts to revitalize Downtown Akron post-pandemic, with the city's new vision to create the Downtown Akron Development Corporation. The city is also hoping to rebrand itself from the Rubber City to the "Polymer City," with significant federal and state funding to become a polymer tech hub.

Last week, Malik introduced his 2025 capital budget, that includes investments in community centers, new affordable housing, and resurfacing roads.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to share host Jenny Hamel's conversation with Malik that discusses some of his successes and challenges of his first year in office, plus his vision for the city's future.

Later, we will talk with Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for New American Security, about the future direction of U.S. foreign policy. Fontaine will be speaking at an event at the Cleveland Council on World Affairs Tuesday.

Guests:

-Shammas Malik, Mayor, City of Akron

-Richard Fontaine, Chief Executive Officer, Center for a New American Security