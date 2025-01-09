Remembering President Jimmy Carter's life and lasting legacy of public service

This week, former presidents, members of Congress and the Supreme Court, came to Washington, D.C. to pay their respects to the late Jimmy Carter, our nation's 39th president, who died late last month at the age of 100.

His casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda, with lawmakers and members of the public invited to say goodbye.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Carter "modeled the virtues of service and citizenship as well as any other American," and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris called Carter "a forward-looking president with a vision for the future."

She detailed his efforts to broker peace between Israel and Egypt as well as the creation of the Departments of Education and Energy during his single term in office.

But Carter is perhaps best-known for his public service work post-presidency, spending more than a third of his life as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, and winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his decades of work advocating for peace and human rights.

In a speech accepting the honor he said, "War may sometimes be a necessary evil, but no matter how necessary, it is always evil, never a good. We will not learn how to live together in peace, by killing each other's children."

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about the life and legacy of President Carter by hearing from a local presidential scholar, as well as the local head of the Habitat for Humanity chapter.

Guests:

-David Cohen, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science & Director of the Applied Politics Program, University of Akron

-John Litten, President and CEO, Greater Cleveland Habitat for Habitat