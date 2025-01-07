Northeast Ohio bibliophiles share their favorite books of 2024 and look ahead to 2025

Each new year, the "Sound of Ideas" looks back at some literary highlights from the previous 12 months and recommends them to our listeners.

It's part of our resolution to read more, and to share thoughtful and illuminating conversations with authors here on the program.

On Tuesday's show, a panel of area bibliophiles discuss their favorite reads from 2024, spanning everything from nonfiction, to memoir, poetry, and more.

We'll hear about what books were the most sought out from the Lorain County Public Library system, and what titles were flying off the shelves at Mac's Backs Books on Coventry.

The panel will also talk about some Northeast Ohio writers who released new titles in 2024, several of which we've featured here on the "Sound of Ideas."

Guests:

- Karen Long, Former Manager, Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

- Scott Allyn, Adult Services Librarian, Lorain County Public Library

- Michelle Smith, Programming Director, Literary Cleveland

- Rosa Ransom, Store Manager, Mac's Backs-Books on Coventry

Guest Recommendations:

“Audition” by Katie Kitamura

“Cue the Sun!” by Emily Nussbaum

“Everyone Who is Gone is Here” by Jonathan Blitzer

“The Mighty Red” by Louise Erdrich

“My Friends” by Hisham Matar

“We Were Once a Family” by Roxanna Asgarian

"Be Say Doo" by Yalie Saweda Kamara

"The Practice, The Horizon & The Chain" by Sofia Samatar

"suddenly we" by Evie Shockley

"There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension" by Hanif Abdurraqib

"Fugitive/Refuge" by Phil Metres

"Oily Doily" by Alyssa Perry

"Octopus Hunting" by Richey Piiparinen

"Fall & Response" by Dr. Mary E. Weems

"The Journey of Other Sons" by Rosary Kennedy

"Throughline" by Cora McCann Liderbach

"World's Too Much" by Russell Atkins

"My House" and "The Women & The Men" by Nikki Giovanni

"Go Tell It: How James Baldwin Became A Writer" by Quartez Harris

"An Alternative History of Cleveland" by Jon Wlasiuk

"Orbital" by Samantha Harvey

"Bottoms Up and The Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State" by Kerry Howley

"One Day Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This" by Amar El Akkad

"Victorian Psycho" by Virginia Feito

"Little Detours" by Regina Brett

"Taylor Swift: The Stories Behind the Songs" by Annie Zaleski

"The Hundred Years War on Palestine" by Rahid Khalidi

Listener Recommendations:

"The Unbeloved" by Amonte Littlejohn

"Swingtime" by Zadie Smith

"We Made It To School Alive" by Quartez Harris

"The Red Notebook" by Antoine Laurain

"The Human Zoo" and "Naked Ape" by Desmond Morris

"Dream Town" by Laura Meckler

"Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt

"Earth is a Nuclear Planet" by Mike Conley and Tim Maloney

"Untethered" by Angela Jackson-Brown

"Doppleganger" by Naomi Klein

"Good Energy" by C. Means