Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and writer Amy Tan on books they wrote in 2024

During the holiday season, the "Sound of Ideas" team is revisiting some of their favorite conversations from 2024. Thursday on the program, two conversations with women who have had books come out this year.

First up, a conversation with sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. She was in Northeast Ohio back in September, and made time to speak with host Jenny Hamel about her memoir, "Lovely One."

Then, we'll revisit a conversation with beloved author Amy Tan, who came out with the book, "The Backyard Bird Chronicles: A Natural Journal" earlier this year.

To close the hour, we'll hear from NPR's Andrew Limbong. He shared some of his picks from NPR's "Books We Love 2024" list.

The cover of the book "The Backyard Bird Chronicles" by Amy Tan.

- Ketanji Brown Jackson, United States Supreme Court Justice

- Amy Tan, Author, "The Backyard Bird Chronicles"

- Andrew Limbong, NPR Arts Desk Reporter; Host, "Book of the Day"