‘Parents Bill of Rights’ among bills passed in marathon session | Reporters Roundtable

The Ohio legislature, in its final session this year, passed the so-called "Parents Bill of Rights" requiring that parents be notified of any sexuality content in school, allowing students time away from campus for religious studies, and compelling school employees to tell parents about issues such as a student's gay or transgender identity. Democrats who opposed the bill called it dangerous.

The bill tops our discussion of the end of the legislative term on the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.” Legislation now goes on to Governor Mike DeWine.

The Akron school board said in a statement late yesterday that it will hire an outside firm to investigate allegations made against Superintendent Michael Robinson.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik wants the city to spend $768,000 on an outside firm to conduct a use-of-force policy review for Akron Police, this after the latest fatal police shooting of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker.

A proposed rule from Ohio's Division of Cannabis Control would ban marijuana ads on billboards, radio, television and the internet. The rule is intended to limit access to minors.

Amazon Web Services is looking to invest $10 billion to expand its data centers across Ohio. The investment makes it the second largest planned in state history behind Intel. The state likes the creation of jobs the investment will bring but utilities worry about the growing demand on the state’s electrical supply.

The bid to land an expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Cleveland fell short. The expansion franchise will go to Denver instead.

Guests:

-Andrew Meyer, Deputy Director of News, Ideastream Public Media

-Stephen Langel, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

