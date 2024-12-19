Syrian-Americans look for hope in the weeks following the fall of Assad regime

Earlier this month, Syrian rebel fighters launched a massive offensive against the government of authoritarian leader Bashar al-Assad.

In a matter of days, Assad’s regime collapsed, and rebel forces retook control of the country’s capital, Damascus.

Syrians across the globe have widely been celebrating the events unfolding in their home country, marking what is expected to be the end of a brutal civil war that has lasted 13 years.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported that during that time over half a million Syrians have been killed, and millions more displaced.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the evolving situation in Syria.

A local Syrian-American who has lived in the U.S. for decades will discuss what it’s been like to watch his country suffer at the hands of an authoritarian regime.

We’ll also hear from a foreign policy expert about what the international community will be watching for in Syria, particularly as a new administration heads into Washington D.C. next month.

Plus, “Shuffle” hosts Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader will discuss their favorite music that came out of Northeast Ohio in 2024.

Guests:

- Michael Scharf, Former Dean, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

- Isam Zaiem, Syrian-American; Retired Medical Technologist

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

- Brittany Nader, Co-Host and Producer, "Shuffle"