© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin discusses new ward maps

By Rachel Rood
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
A map rests on an easel
Abbey Marshall
/
Ideastream Public Media
Cleveland City Council leadership unveiled their proposed new ward boundaries on Dec. 12, 2024. The maps include two fewer wards because of population loss.

Continuing population loss in Cleveland means the City Council will vote on new ward maps in early January, shrinking from 17 to 15 wards, as mandated by a 2008 charter amendment that requires the number of seats to be tied to the city's population, using Census data each decade.

Last week, Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin unveiled the newly-proposed ward maps for the first time, at a press conference where he called the redistricting process very difficult, but said the goal to keep neighborhoods together and use natural boundaries was imperfectly achieved.

Ward 8 Councilmember Mike Polensek praised the new maps for being more transparent than in decades past, while Ward 12 Councilmember Rebecca Maurer raised concerns about the fairness of the process.

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're joined by Cleveland City Council President and Ward 6 Councilperson Blaine Griffin to talk about the new maps, the drawing process and opportunities for residents to weigh in before they're finalized.

Later in this show, we'll get an update from voters in Warren, Ohio who were featured in our "Slice of Politics" series, now that the results of the presidential election are in.

Resources:
The new maps can be found here.
Residents can share feedback by emailing maps@clevelandcitycouncil.org, calling at 216-714-3006 or leaving a public comment online.

Guests:
-Blaine Griffin, Ward 6 Councilmember & President, Cleveland City Council
-Amy Eddings, Morning Edition Host, Ideastream Public Media
-Julie Stout, Slice of Politics participant
-Paul Ringold, Slice of Politics participant
-Riley DeCavitch, Slice of Politics participant

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
Related Content