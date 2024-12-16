Experts cite unlocked and loaded guns as key factors in accidental shooting deaths

Guns are woven into the fabric of American culture and viewed by many as a symbol of personal freedom and self-defense. Yet, this privilege comes with immense responsibility, and the statistics reveal a sobering reality.

Firearms are now the leading cause of death among children and teens in the U.S. Many of these deaths occur in homes where guns are stored, loaded and unlocked, raising critical questions about safety and accountability. Recent fatal shootings involving young children and their parents highlight the urgent need for gun education and safer storage practices.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll examine the cultural, psychological and practical aspects of gun ownership, from why families feel compelled to own firearms to the steps we can take to prevent tragic accidents.

Later in the hour, we will meet some of the students involved in a blog project called "The Unsilenced Voices of CMSD."

We rarely get the opportunity to hear the young generation's experiences and thoughts on modern-day issues. A new Ideastream project, helmed by our education reporter, Conor Morris, looks to share the voices of Cleveland Metropolitan School District high school students throughout the year.

They joined SOI Host Jenny Hamel in the studio last week to talk about their project and life as high school students.

Here's a link to "The Unsilenced Voices of CMSD" blog.