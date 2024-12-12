Accessing services for older adults can be challenging in Northeast Ohio

As the number of households headed by people aged 65 and over continues to increase, more older adults struggle to make ends meet even with the help of Social Security.

In Cuyahoga County, 51% of older adults do not have the financial resources to afford necessities like food, health care, and housing, while in Geauga County, the number is 40%.

In Cleveland, the number of older adults living in poverty increased by 18% from 2021 to 2023, according to The Center for Community Solutions.

Even though there are programs and resources available to assist the older adult population, these services can be difficult to access and navigate, especially for those without internet or access to transportation, who are experiencing social isolation, or who are living with a disability.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll bring you another installment of United Way's Community Conversations, this one focused on resources for older adults. It was moderated by Ideastream's Drew Maziasz. The panel dug into questions about financial assistance, home repair, older adults in shelters accessing care, and advocacy for healthcare needs.

Guests:

- Orion Bell, President and CEO, Benjamin Rose

- Mark Dorony, Program Manager, United Way Services of Geauga County

- Fatima Perkins, Director of Community Outreach and Advocacy, Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging