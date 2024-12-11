Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd on public safety, police recruitment efforts during first year

In February, Annie Todd was named the 42nd Chief of Police for the Cleveland Division of Police. She is the second woman in Cleveland's history to lead the department and officially moved into the role after more than 23 years with the department.

As 2024 comes to a close, we'll start Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas" checking in with Chief Todd to hear more about how the job is going leading the department and to get her perspective on some important issues the department faces, including boosting officer morale, and the department's efforts retaining officers and recruiting new cadets. We'll also discuss public safety on the streets of Cleveland and explore what some of the crime statistics are telling us.

Later in this hour, after serving nine years as the health commissioner for Summit County and nearly four decades in public service, Donna Skoda is turning in her badge and heading into retirement at the end of the year.

During her long career, she was instrumental in the county's efforts to secure an opioid settlement with drug companies, and helped lead the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She joins us to talk about some of her career highlights and some of the public health issues she hopes to continue fighting for after she leaves office.

And to end this hour, we'll discuss new funding approved by Cleveland City Council towards downtown stadium repairs.

Guests:

-Annie Todd, Chief of Police, City of Cleveland

-Donna Skoda, Health Commissioner, Summit County Public Health

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media