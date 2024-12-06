Bodycam video raises questions in police shooting of Akron teen | Reporters Roundtable

The city of Akron has released the bodycam footage from a Thanksgiving police-involved shooting that killed 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker. The video starts with police running towards the teen with weapons drawn.

Mayor Shammas Malik released a written statement following the release of the video.

“An officer’s decision to use deadly force is the most consequential decision they can make and the circumstances surrounding the use of deadly force demand a heightened scrutiny. Often, in these incidents, viewing the officer-worn body camera footage and other available video helps to clarify circumstances and answer some questions. It can also raise additional questions.”

Malik says the gaps in the tape’s narrative have raised serious questions for him. The shooting is under the investigation of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and begins our discussion of news on the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”

The snow is being measured in feet in certain lakeshore areas in Northeast Ohio. In Ashtabula County’s Saybrook Township, there's more than five feet of snow so far and it's still piling up.

A Cuyahoga County judge ruled this week that a drop-in center cannot move forward in Ohio City. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry has been working to put the center at its office location on Franklin Avenue. The site would cater to 16- to 24-year-olds experiencing homelessness.

The owners of the Cleveland Browns, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, released an economic impact study Thursday that they hope will make the case for building a new domed stadium in Brook Park. The Haslams plan to move the team out of Downtown for a price tag of $4.2 billion. The Haslams want taxpayers to pay half the costs.

Cleveland city and Cuyahoga County councils this week signed off on payments to cover debts the Gateway Economic Development Corporation owed for repairs and improvements at Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Gateway acts as the landlord for the publicly owned facilities. Both the city and county authorized payments of $20 million each to split the debt equally.

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

