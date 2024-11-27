Food insecurity is a reality for many Northeast Ohioans this holiday season

Many people will celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family tomorrow and the centerpiece of that celebration will be food. But for many people across Northeast Ohio, food insecurity is a reality both during this holiday and throughout the year.

According to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, 1 in 7 people in Northeast Ohio do not have access to enough food to meet their needs. The need is greater for seniors and children.

Food banks are critical to helping to meet the hunger needs across Northeast Ohio and that need keeps growing.

We will begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” with the leaders of two of the region’s largest food banks to discuss the effort to help those facing food insecurity.

Later, holidays can bring joy for many people but for others it can be a difficult time of stress and anxiety. Bringing extended families together under one roof or at one table can be tricky, especially if generational, political or other differences create tensions. We will talk to an expert about how to navigate those situations.

Finally, AAA estimates that 80 million people will travel this holiday season. The majority of those will do so by driving. We will check in with the Ohio Department of Transportation about travel safety.

Guests:

-Kristin Warzocha, President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank

-Katie Carver Reed, Vice President & CEO, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

-Kathleen Kern, Ph.D., Vice President of Quality and Clinical Care, OhioGuidestone

-Amanda McFarland, Northeast Ohio Public Information Officer for ODOT

Additional Resources:

Greater Cleveland Food Bank: Find help

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank: Find help



