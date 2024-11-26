New anthology looks at the influence of women in music history

NPR's music series, "Turning the Tables," has explored and celebrated the work of female music artists since 2017. The series addresses the historical underrepresentation of women in popular music.

It's also led to a new book, "How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History". The book is an anthology representing more than fifty years of NPR's reporting and coverage of women in popular music and also includes new writings in that vein.

Ideastream's senior reporter for Arts and Culture Kabir Bhatia sat down recently with Ann Powers, NPR music critic and Turning the Tables co-founder and editor Alison Fensterstock to talk about the book.

Guests:

-Kabir Bhatia, Sr. Reporter, Ideastream Arts & Culture

-Ann Powers, Music critic

-Alison Fensterstock, Editor

