Nurses, software developers, welders among top in-demand jobs in Northeast Ohio by 2030

According to a new TeamNEO report, registered nurses, software developers, insurance sales agents, and welders will be some of the most in-demand jobs by the year 2030.

The study looked at current and future changes impacting our region's job market, including an aging workforce, population decline, and adoption of new technologies, like artificial intelligence.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to start by discussing the jobs of tomorrow with Jacob Duritsky, Team NEO's Vice President of Strategy, Research and Talent.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers hot streak that began this year's basketball season. We'll get sports analyst Austin Carr's take on the 15-game undefeated run that earned them the best record in the league so far, and what that means for the rest of the season.

And, we'll hear the next installment of our music podcast Shuffle, this week featuring songs inspired by the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Guests:

- Jacob Duritsky, Vice President of Strategy, Research & Talent, Team NEO

- Austin Carr, Analyst and Annoucer, FanDuel Sports Network; Former NBA Player

- Joe Risdon, Musician, The Buffalo Ryders

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"