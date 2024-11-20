Cleveland Clinic doctor discusses advancements in treatment, detection of lung cancer

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. The American Cancer Society says more than 125,000 people die of lung cancer each year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says smoking remains the number one risk factor for lung cancer, although not all lung cancers are caused by it. Nonsmokers also number among the many new cases of lung cancers diagnosed each year. It's estimated that more than 230,000 people will be newly diagnosed in 2024.

While lung cancer has typically been diagnosed in patients older than 65, the American Cancer Society says the demographics of cancer in general appear to be shifting—impacting people at younger ages.

Advances in treatment are helping more people survive lung cancer and as with any type of cancer, early detection is important.

We will begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” talking to a Cleveland Clinic pulmonologist about the landscape of lung cancer detection and treatment. We will also hear from a Northeast Ohio lung cancer survivor whose story exemplifies that statistics rarely tell the whole story of a disease. He was diagnosed at the age of 24.

Later, we will talk to a marijuana industry advocate about the year since Ohioans voted to legalized recreational use marijuana for adults and the slow rollout of that statute.

We'll end with a local author who has written a new biography of Cleveland native, Margaret Hamilton. She had a long career in Hollywood and will be best remembered for her iconic role as the Wicked Witch of the West in the 1939 classic adaptation of the “Wizard of Oz.” The land of Oz is back in the news as the movie version of the musical, "Wicked," based on the same character, opens in theaters this week.

Guests:

-Thomas Gildea, M.D., Section Head, Interventional Pulmonology, Cleveland Clinic

-Matt Hiznay, Lung Cancer Survivor

-Tom Haren, Spokesperson, Ohio Cannibus Coalition

-Kabir Bhatia, Sr. Reporter, Arts & Culture, Ideastream Public Media

-Don Billie, Author, "Margaret Hamilton From Cleveland, Ohio to the Land of Oz"