Ohio turns deeper red after GOP dominates in 2024 election | Reporters Roundtable

Republicans are likely still painting the town red after painting the state of Ohio in a fresh new deeper coat of Republican red. Save for a few Congressional seats eked out by Democrats, the GOP turned in a dominant Election Day performance in Ohio, helping to return Donald Trump to the White House, where his vice president will be Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Democratic incumbent U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown lost to Cleveland-area businessman Bernie Moreno.

Issue 1, which aimed to end gerrymandering that critics say favors Republicans, but which opponents of the measure said would make it even worse, went down in flames.

And the Ohio Supreme Court is now 6-1 Republicans as every Democrat, including two incumbent justices, lost.

Despite the early voting long lines, the actual voter turnout in 2024 lagged behind 2020. And in blue counties like Cuyahoga and Franklin the voter turnout was six to seven percentage points lower than 2020. While in Cleveland, some precincts had turnout that was off 70% from prior elections.

On Friday’s “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” we will talk about the election results and what comes next as Republicans line up for Vance’s seat in the U.S. Senate and the Democratic Party looks for answers.

We will also talk about some of the week’s other non-election related headlines.

Health Assurance Transformation Corporation or HATCo for short has signed a deal to buy Akron-based Summa Health.

HATCo, a venture capital firm, will pay $485 million to acquire Summa.

Two hospitals in Warren whose owner went bankrupt will be under the ownership of a Michigan-based for-profit health system that originally stepped in as a temporary caretaker.

Two Canton police officers face reckless homicide charges in connection with the death of a man in their custody.

Three retired judges have been appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to decide whether East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King will be temporarily removed from office. King was indicted last month on charges of theft in office.

Cleveland Public Power will increase its rates for customers in 2025 and 2026. It’s the first rate hike in 40 years. The City Council unanimously approved the increases this week.

Guests:

-Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor of News, Ideastream Public Media

-Stephanie Czekalinski, Deputy Editor of News, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

