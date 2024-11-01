Ohio sues for access to Homeland Security citizenship databases | Reporters Roundtable

If you want to vote before Election Day and in person, this weekend you can do so at your county elections board. Election Day, the polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If you're voting in person, remember you must have a valid photo ID with you to cast your ballot. Nearly 2 million have already voted in Ohio and in-person early voters have so far outnumbered absentee mail ballots.

While the counties are preparing for the election and handling early voting, Secretary of State Frank LaRose has pursued a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. LaRose wants access to a database to check the citizenship status of Ohio voters. Any access if granted would not change anything for this election, LaRose has said.

We will begin Friday’s “Reporters Roundtable” with LaRose’s ongoing efforts to get access to citizenship records as well as a judge’s decision to throw out a challenge by the ACLU of Ohio over an Ohio rule that requires newly naturalized citizens to present their papers to vote if their state ID still labels them as a non-citizen.

The nonprofit organization that owns both Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse says it needs $40 million combined from the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to pay expenses owed to both the Guardians and Cavaliers.

Gateway is publicly funded and acts as landlord for the teams that rent the downtown facilities. The request is split between $20 million for Progressive Field which the city will field and another $20 million from the county for Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Voters will decide one statewide issue this November. Issue 1 asks voters to approve a new method for drawing Ohio's political maps by taking power out of the hands of politicians. There were other ballot issues being pursued that ultimately didn't make it.

This week, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled, Attorney General Dave Yost overstepped when he denied the summary language for an amendment that place voting rights protections into the state constitution.

Guests:

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Sam Allard, Reporter, Axios Cleveland

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV