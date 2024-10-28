Community calls for reform after video shows officer strike Akron Public Schools student

A recent incident in the Akron Public Schools is under investigation by the Akron Police Department after video released by the district showed one school resource officer striking a 16-year-old student three times in the head, while he and another officer attempted to arrest him. The district said the student suffered a minor injury.

Superintendent Michael Robinson says the district wants both officers gone from Firestone Community Learning Center, and called the incident "unacceptable." The officer who struck the student has already been removed, and placed on administrative duty while the investigation is ongoing.

This hour we're going to talk about education stories at two of our region's largest districts. First, we'll dive more into what led to this incident and the aftermath including new calls by the Akron NAACP to pause police officers in schools.

Then, we'll talk about Cleveland Metropolitan School District's ongoing enrollment loss, that is causing the district to consider whether it should close schools to better serve its students.

We'll start Monday's "Sound of Ideas" by talking to Ideastream Education Reporter Conor Morris, who has been closely following these stories.

Later in this hour, Election day is eight days away and polls in the presidential race remain a virtual tie.

A New York Times/Siena College poll from Oct. 23 shows both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris virtually tied with 48% of voter support.

With the election being so close, some political experts are warning that we might not know the results for days.

We'll spend the rest of the hour looking at the state and national early voting landscape as we quickly approach November 5.

Guests:

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio/TV

-Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor, Sabato's Crystal Ball, University of Virginia Center for Politics