Portage County sheriff faces another controversy, weeks after remarks about Harris supporters

Northeast Ohio's Portage County has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to controversies involving its sheriff, Bruce Zuchowski.

Last month, Zuchowski posted on his Facebook page that people who have Harris-Walz signs in their yards should have their addresses written down so illegal immigrants could move into those homes. He also referred to immigrants as "locusts."

Many complaints were made to the ACLU, as well as state and fedal authorities, and this week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it will monitor voting in the county to make sure federal laws are upheld.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose declined to take action against Zuchowski, but the Portage Board of Elections decided it will not use the sheriff's deputies for election security at the polls this year.

Now the sheriff is facing new allegations of using inmate labor to help with his reelection bid.

Later in the hour, we'll check in with Crains Cleveland sports business reporter Joe Scalzo as he discusses the Cleveland Guardians and their journey through the MLB Post Season.

The Guardians return to Progressive Field Thursday night to take on the New York Yankees. They are behind in the seven-game series 2-0.

Finally, we'll bring you another episode of our music podcast “Shuffle.” This week Amanda Rabinowitz speaks with Clare Feorene, one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s artists-in-residence.

Guests:

- Abigail Bottar, Akron/Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Ben Wolford, Editor and Publisher, The Portager

- Joe Scalzo, Sports Reporter, Crain's Business Cleveland

- Clare Feorene, Musician

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"