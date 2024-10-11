NE Ohio voters focused on economic and cost of living issues | Reporters Roundtable

Early voting has begun as November 5, Election Day, draws near.

Political hatchet ads, and a few nice state-your-case ones, are peppering the television and radio airwaves. A new poll commissioned by Ideastream Public Media with partners Signal Ohio and WKYC-TV might explain the common themes of many of those ads

The NEO Voters Voices poll, conducted by the Community Research Institute at Baldwin Wallace University and Survey USA, surveyed 621 registered voters in 20 Northeast Ohio counties, most heavily from Cuyahoga, Stark and Summit counties, from Sept. 26-30.

The poll found that the economy is by the far the most important issue for voters heading into next months election. Sixty-four percent are worried about the economy and nearly half are either very or extremely worried. And though Ohio is not a southern border state, the second most important concern you neighbors share: immigration.

We will talk about the poll and the rest of the week's news on the "Sound of Ideas" Reporters Roundtable.

Voters requesting mail-in ballots should carefully fill out the application form. According to numbers from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, more than 8,000 ballot applications have been returned as invalid.

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King, 56, was indicted Thursday in Cuyahoga County on 12 counts, including theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and criminal ethics violations. Former East Cleveland Councilmember Earnest Smith, 49, was also indicted.

“Mayor Brandon King demonstrated a complete disregard and disdain for the rule of law,” Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a media release. “The citizens of East Cleveland deserve better.”

Cleveland City Council wants bigger penalties for those who engage in 'street takeovers" with racing or stunt driving.

Council introduced the legislation after a series of takeovers and other disturbances shut down nearly 20 streets and a portion of I-90.

Cleveland City Council will seek input from the public as it undergoes ward redistricting. The council has shrunk before and will shrink again due to dwindling population. Two seats likely will be shed in the every-decade process.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network says deadly incidents of domestic violence increased over the last year, including more than a dozen victims who were children. A tragic domestic violence incident happened very publicly this week when a WOIO reporter was hospitalized after a domestic-violence related shooting in Lakewood.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Stephen Langel, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

