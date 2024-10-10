Cleveland public housing neighborhood, Woodhill Homes, is seeing fruits of major transformation project

Woodhill Homes, the public housing neighborhood on Cleveland's East Side, is in the middle of a major transformation project that is essentially a complete rebuild of one of the oldest public housing developments in the country.

This is thanks in part to a $35 million rebuilding grant the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority won in 2021 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, plus other forms of funding including from state and local agencies.

This project, which includes mixed-income housing, new streets and sidewalks, parks and on-site social services, has been years in the making, with some delays and setbacks, and development is still ongoing.

The neighborhood's quest to rebuild was the subject of Ideastream's 2-year reporting project, "Homes," in 2019 and 2020, as well as the podcast "Inside the Bricks: Woodhill Homes" in 2020."

But over the past year, residents have finally begun moving into these new units.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to get an update on where the transformation stands, and hear from residents and community leaders about how this project could change lives.

Later in this hour, most Northeast Ohioans are concerned about the rising cost of living, according to a new poll from Baldwin Wallace University.

Ideastream Public Media commissioned the local survey in partnership with Signal Cleveland and WKYC. The survey released Thursday is called "NEO Voter Voices." It aims to learn what issues are most important to voters in our region. To them, it's not about the horse race; it's about the stakes.

It was conducted this September with more than 600 voters across 20 Northeast Ohio counties.

We'll talk about some of the key findings from the survey, and how voters feels about issues like immigration, election integrity, and Issue 1.

Guests:

-Jeanette Marbley, Resident Service Liaison, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority

-Marilyn Burns, Resident, Woodhill Homes & Community Activist

-Matt Schmidt, Director of Modernization and Development, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority

-Karla Trammell, Senior Manager, The Community Builders

-Thomas Sutton, Ph.D., Professor Political Science, Acting President and Interim Provost, Baldwin Wallace University