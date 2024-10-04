Cleveland looks to shut down illegal ‘street takeovers’ | Reporters Roundtable

Cleveland Police have made an arrest in connection with illegal street takeovers that impacted the city last weekend. Drivers shut down streets and intersections as well as a portion of Interstate 90 for illegal stunts. Witnesses say those taking part also lit fires and brandished weapons at people. The department has now formed a task force to investigate these incidents.

Illegal street takeovers, also known as hooning or sideshows have been an issue across the country. The trend is amplified by social media. In many cases, the takeovers are filmed by bystanders and uploaded to social media.

Cleveland City Council wants a bigger police presence and drones to be used to deter such events from taking place in the city.

We will begin the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” talking about street takeovers and the city’s response.

A report issued this week showed an increase in the number of abortions performed in Ohio in 2023 compared to 2022. The Ohio Abortion Report looked at now just the number of abortions but also the demographics of the women seeking the procedure.

The president of the East Cleveland City Council wants Cuyahoga County to help as the city's police force shrinks. Twon Billings told a county council committee this week that he wants the city's police department to merge with the county sheriff’s department.

A Columbus area Republican state lawmaker wants Ohio's teachers to wear silent panic alarms. The wearable panic buttons would give teachers and staff an easy way to call for help in the event of an emergency including a school shooting. It’s a system that’s already in place in several states including Florida, New York and Texas.

Guests:

-Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Josh Boose, Associate Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

