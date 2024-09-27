Former Columbus journalist uses tools of the trade as a mysery and thriller writer

Disgraced quarterback-turned-private eye Andy Hayes is trying to solve an art heist at the height of the COVID pandemic when his past draws his family into a murder investigation. That's the premise of a new mystery novel out now by Ohio author Andrew Welsh-Huggins.

Ideastream Public Media's Stephanie Czekalinski recently talked with the former journalist and International Thriller Writers-award nominated mystery author about becoming a writer and his most recent book "Sick To Death."

You can hear the interview by playing the attached audio clip.