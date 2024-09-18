Do you have a voting plan this election? Ohio voting advocate answers your questions

It is less than two months until the November General Election. The presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is commanding a large part of the media and electorate's attention. The race is expected to be very close, and some predict this election will be decided by a narrower margin than the elections in 2016 and 2020.

But down the ticket there will also be consequential votes in Ohio including on whether Sen. Sherrod Brown can win re-election against Trump-backed challenger Bernie Moreno. It's one of 33 Senate races nationwide. All 435 members of the House of Representatives are also up for election. Voters will also decide three Ohio Supreme Court seats and a contentious statewide issue that would reform Ohio's political map-making system.

Early voting will begin on Oct. 8 in Ohio. That means if you want to vote, there is still time to make sure you are registered and take care of any issues that may cause you issues at the polls. Voter registration ends on Oct. 7.

As we do every election cycle, we have asked the Executive Director of the Ohio League of Women Voters back to the show to walk us through some of the processes and most importantly answer any specific questions you may have. Jen Miller joins Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas."

Later in this hour, host Jenny Hamel sat down with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to discuss her newly published book "Lovely One: A Memoir."

Michaelangelo’s Photography Sound of Ideas host Jenny Hamel interviews U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Guests:

-Jen Miller, Executive Director, League of Women Voters of Ohio

-Ketanji Brown Jackson, Associate Justice, U.S. Supreme Court & Author, "Lovely One"