© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Do you have a voting plan this election? Ohio voting advocate answers your questions

By Leigh Barr,
Rachel Rood
Published September 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A hand holds an Ohio Voted sticker outside a polling site
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Jen Miller, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, answers questions about registering to vote, absentee voting, ballot drop-off boxes and more.

It is less than two months until the November General Election. The presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is commanding a large part of the media and electorate's attention. The race is expected to be very close, and some predict this election will be decided by a narrower margin than the elections in 2016 and 2020.

But down the ticket there will also be consequential votes in Ohio including on whether Sen. Sherrod Brown can win re-election against Trump-backed challenger Bernie Moreno. It's one of 33 Senate races nationwide. All 435 members of the House of Representatives are also up for election. Voters will also decide three Ohio Supreme Court seats and a contentious statewide issue that would reform Ohio's political map-making system.

Early voting will begin on Oct. 8 in Ohio. That means if you want to vote, there is still time to make sure you are registered and take care of any issues that may cause you issues at the polls. Voter registration ends on Oct. 7.

As we do every election cycle, we have asked the Executive Director of the Ohio League of Women Voters back to the show to walk us through some of the processes and most importantly answer any specific questions you may have. Jen Miller joins Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas."

Later in this hour, host Jenny Hamel sat down with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to discuss her newly published book "Lovely One: A Memoir."

Sound of Ideas host Jenny Hamel interviews U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Michaelangelo’s Photography
Sound of Ideas host Jenny Hamel interviews U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Guests:
-Jen Miller, Executive Director, League of Women Voters of Ohio
-Ketanji Brown Jackson, Associate Justice, U.S. Supreme Court & Author, "Lovely One"

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and the "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."
See stories by Leigh Barr
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood