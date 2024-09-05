Northeast Ohio baby boomers discuss their future and the country's future as many enter retirement

It's being called a "silver tsunami," with 4.1 million Americans turning 65 this year, and every year until 2027, putting us in the midst of the biggest wave of retirements in U.S. history. It'll have a large impact on the American economy and workforce.

These individuals are on the younger end of the "baby boomer" generation, those between the ages of 60 to 78.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll discuss how baby boomers are living out their golden years.

Are they living the good life in retirement, or working longer than previous generations? And how much of what the younger generations think about boomers is true or a misconception?

For instance, one common perception is that baby boomers are a monolith that were the last to achieve the American dream. According to the Federal Reserve, baby boomers are the wealthiest generation, holding more than half of the country's $140 trillion in total wealth, with $78 trillion.

But at the same time, a third of baby boomers said in a recent survey that they will have to rely mainly on their Social Security in their retirement, and a quarter are nearing retirement without a penny in savings.

On the program, a panel of baby boomers from around Northeast Ohio will share their perspectives with us.

They’ll shed light on their work, their personal lives and on aging in America. We’ll ask what they're thinking about and how secure they're feeling as they look forward or continue on in their retirement.

And we'll hear their thoughts on the future of the country, ahead of this important presidential election.

Later in this hour, we’ll bring you another episode of our music podcast “Shuffle.” This week, Amanda Rabinowitz speaks with Justin Miller, who performs under the name Kultures.

Guests:

- Deborah Coleman, Lawyer & Community Activist

- Jeff Swindler, Retired, Formerly worked for AT&T Ohio

- Liz Smith, Retired, Former Bailiff, City of Cleveland

- Mike Wilson, Retired, Former Counselor

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered" -

- Justin Miller, Musician, Kultures