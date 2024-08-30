Many Ohio abortion clinics remove 24-hour waiting period | Reporters Roundtable

Shortly after a judge suspended Ohio's 24-hour waiting period for abortions, clinics began this week to perform same day procedures, a direct result of the vote last year to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.

Body camera videos are revealing new details about police-involved incidents in Akron, where a man was shot dead, and Canton, where a suspect was kicked by an officer.

Dispensaries found out the hard way that the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control plans to strictly enforce its marijuana marketing rules. No free snacks and no calling it recreational.

After a census that showed the importance of the music to the economy of the rock and roll capital, local leaders are looking to ramp up the music industry by providing more support for performers, promoters and venues.

And you're not the only one complaining about the impact of rising property taxes, Cuyahoga County officials said Columbus needs to take action to provide relief.

Those stories and more are discussed on Friday’s “Reporter’s Roundtable.”

We’ll also touch on a thinning staff at Cleveland State University as dozens of faculty and staff take buyouts.

Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers was charged this week with two misdemeanors, and it’s Labor Day weekend, which means the Cleveland Airshow returns to the lakefront.

Guests:

-Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer, Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV