WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Sound of Ideas
Vice President Kamala Harris takes the national spotlight at the Democratic National Convention

By Rachel Rood
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz went from a relatively unknown Midwestern politician to the national spotlight as he accepted the nomination for Vice President at the Democratic National Convention last night in Chicago.

His speech leaned into his days of teaching and coaching, presenting himself as an everyman alternative to the Republican ticket, which includes former President Donald Trump and Ohio's JD Vance.

Tonight, it is Vice President Kamala Harris' turn to introduce herself and her agenda to the nation as she formally accepts the nomination for president. How will she portray herself tonight? Will leaning moderate turn away progressive voters, or help bring in independents and moderate Republicans who are wary of another Trump presidency?

This hour, we're going to talk about what the DNC tells us about the Democratic strategy going into primetime election season. And, we'll discuss how Republicans are responding. We'll be joined by a mix of democratic leaders and political analysts.

Later in this hour, we'll hear another installment of our music podcast, Shuffle.

Guests:
-Sen. Nickie Antonio, Ohio State Senator and Minority Leader (D-Lakewood)
-Thomas Sutton, Ph.D., Political Science Professor, Acting President and Interim Provost, Baldwin Wallace University
-Stephanie Howse-Jones, Ward 7 Councilperson, Cleveland City Council
-Matt Cox, Founder and President, Capitol Partners
-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media's morning public affairs show, the "Sound of Ideas."
