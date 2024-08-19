© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Helplines like 211, 988 provide essential community services for Northeast Ohioans

By Rachel Rood
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
cell phone calls 911
Skrypnykov Dmytro
/
Shutterstock
Helplines in Greater Cleveland include the United Way's 211 line and the City of Cleveland's 311 line for non-emergency needs, the mental health crisis 988 line, and emergency 911 line.

Everyone needs help during an emergency, and knowing the right number to call for the right emergency can be vital when you’re going through a stressful situation.

There are a variety of different helplines that are easy to remember beyond just 911. There’s the City of Cleveland’s 311 line that answers approximately 200,000 calls each year about non-emergency city services. The United Way of Greater Cleveland’s 211 number connects more than 150,000 residents to things they need, like food, housing and utility assistance. And the new 988 line helps people going through a mental health crisis, such as feeling suicidal, or dealing with substance use.
 
On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to hear a recent United Way Community Conversation that focused on the need for these services in our region, and how these helplines connect residents through these emergency situations. 

The United Way Community Conversation featured United Way's Michelle Snowden, Frontline Service's Rick Oliver, the City of Cleveland's Elizabeth Crowe, and Cuyahoga County's Brandy Carney, and was moderated by Ideastream's Matt Richmond. (left to right)
United Way of Greater Cleveland
The United Way Community Conversation featured United Way's Michelle Snowden, Frontline Service's Rick Oliver, the City of Cleveland's Elizabeth Crowe, and Cuyahoga County's Brandy Carney, and was moderated by Ideastream's Matt Richmond. (left to right)

Guests:
-Matt Richmond, Moderator and Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Michelle Snowden, Associate Director, United Way 211
-Rick Oliver, Director of Crisis Services, FrontLine Service
-Elizabeth Crowe, Director of the Office of Urban Analytics and Innovation, City of Cleveland
-Brandy Carney, Director of Public Safety & Justice, Cuyahoga County

Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
