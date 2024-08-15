Should students be drug tested? Many Ohio districts have policies for middle, high school students

Should students be drug tested? Many school districts in Ohio already have drug-testing policies in place for student athletes, typically involving at least one scheduled drug test a year, along with random drug tests throughout the year.

Strongsville City School District will be implementing a new policy this year, for all middle and high school students participating in sports, extracurricular activities, or for students who drive to school. And part of the reason for this change is Ohio's new recreational marijuana law.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to start by learning more about these policies with our education reporter and hear from one of the agencies working with schools in the state.

Later in this hour, a early hominid, wandering the grasslands in the Horn of Africa some 3.2 million years ago, has an unexpected connection to Northeast Ohio.

The bones of that hominid species, now known as Austrolopithicus aferensis, were discovered by a Clevelander, Donald Johanson some 50 years ago in Ethiopia. The skeleton was given the nickname, Lucy, and it forever changed how we view human evolution.

The discovery of those bones helped create a legacy in Cleveland that focuses on paleoanthropology and the study of the origins of man.

The legacy has been further cemented with continued expeditions in western Africa today, and the appointment of two new curators at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

We'll spend some time looking back at the discovery of Lucy, and how that's shaped the Cleveland museum's work in the field of human evolution.

Guests:

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Kyle Prueter, Owner, Great Lakes Biomedical

-Emma Finestone, Ph.D., Associate Curator and Robert J. and Linnet E. Fritz Endowed Chair of Human Origins, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History

-Elizabeth Sawchuk, Ph.D., Associate Curator of Human Evolution, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History