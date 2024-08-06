Cleveland officials discuss offer to keep Browns Downtown on the lakefront

Back in March, the owners of the Cleveland Browns, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, announced that they were exploring whether to move the team from the stadium on the Downtown lakefront, where they have played since 1999, and instead build a brand new $2 billion domed stadium in the neighboring suburb of Brook Park after their lease expires in 2028.

Last week, the City of Cleveland went public with an offer to spend more than $460 million towards a $1 billion stadium renovation. Mayor Justin Bibb asked for a response from the Haslams by August 12.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to explore what that plan entails, and how the city hopes to incorporate the Browns into a larger lakefront development improvement plan.

Later in this hour, we'll talk about the role free clinics serve in providing healthcare to those who are uninsured or underinsured in the region.

More than 650,000 Ohioans lost their Medicaid coverage after the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

During the pandemic, the federal government was giving extra funding to states for Medicaid, so the states stopped removing people from the program. But when that pandemic provision ended last April, Ohio and other states started reviewing people's eligibility, and many lost their coverage.

The number of people who are uninsured and underinsured in the stated has spiked dramatically in recent years.

The Lake County Free Clinic has their doors open to any individual needing medical and dental attention, and they offer their services free. The clinic's reach is wide with patients coming in from all over Lake, Geauga and eastern Cuyahoga County.

Guests:

-Brad Davy, Chief of Staff, City of Cleveland

-Jeff Epstein, Chief of Integrated Development, City of Cleveland

-Andrea Londono-Shishehbor, Interim Executive Director, Lake County Free Clinic

-Jason Koma, Executive Director, Charitable Health Network

-Marianne Marazzi, Patient, Lake County Free Clinic