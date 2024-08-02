Mayor Bibb goes public with offer to keep Browns in Cleveland | Reporters Roundtable

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has taken negotiations with the Haslams over the future of Browns Stadium public. The city released a letter sent to the Haslams and details of the city's proposed $461 million to help pay for the lakefront stadium renovation and secure the Browns there for at least 30 years.

Team owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, are weighing a $1 billion lakefront renovation with a move to Brook Park and a new, $2 billion domed facility, financing for which is undetermined.

The city wants a fast answer from the Browns and has given ownership until Aug. 12 to respond.

We will discuss the latest development in the effort to keep the Browns in the city limits to begin the Reporters Roundtable.

Also on this week’s show, Governor Mike DeWine this week said he agreed that Ohio needs to change how it draws legislative district maps. But he criticized the proposal voters will decide in November, saying it will make gerrymandering worse.

DeWine said if that ballot issue fails, he promises to work with lawmakers to reform the system beginning in January.

The November issue was spurred by a group called Citizens Not Politicians and would scrap the existing Ohio Redistricting Commission, made up of elected officials, for a 15-member panel that would be split evenly between Democrats, Republicans and Independents. No politicians or lobbyists could be on the panel.

An effort to expand the hiring pool for the top spots in the Akron Police and Fire departments was rejected by city council this week. The council voted 7 to 4 to object to a charter amendment proposal Mayor Shamas Malik supports. It would have opened hiring to external candidates.

The city recently hired new Police Chief Brian Harding from within the ranks. Malik said an existing state law prohibits outside hires and with no charter amendment, he must abide by that.

Cuyahoga County homeowners, angered by the steep increases in their property values, are showing up in big numbers at county-sponsored community meetings to protest new property appraisals. Reappraisals are required under state law ever six years. On average, property values in Cuyahoga County are up by more than 30%. That will mean higher property tax bills for many homeowners next year, though not by nearly the same percentage.

Some of Ohio's largest school districts will be banning cell phones in classrooms starting this school year, including Cleveland and Youngstown. Akron has already been requiring students to lock up their phones during school hours.

All districts in Ohio will have to have a policy in place by next school year under a new law.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV