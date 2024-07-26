Redistricting reform constitutional amendment makes the November ballot | Reporters Roundtable

Citizens not politicians, the group pushing to again reform the way Ohio draws boundaries for political districts, has succeeded in placing a constitutional amendment before voters in November. As the group's name suggests, the plan is to take politicians out of the process.

Ohio Democrats have coalesced behind Vice President Kamal Harris in her bid for the presidency while Gov. Mike DeWine narrows his choices to replace Republican Senator JD Vance, now Donald Trump's running mate, if he wins.

Big money, $129 million, is coming to Northeast Ohio to fund solar energy projects in Cleveland and Painesville.

And the Ohio State Fair kicks off in Columbus. You can chug pickle lemonade, check out elite athletes carved in butter and save civilization by squashing the dreaded spotted lantern fly. Do we know how to have fun in Ohio or what?

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Conor Morris, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Sarah Donaldson, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio/TV

