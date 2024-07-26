© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Redistricting reform constitutional amendment makes the November ballot | Reporters Roundtable

By Mike McIntyre
Published July 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Statehouse in Columbus
Statehouse News Bureau
The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus

Citizens not politicians, the group pushing to again reform the way Ohio draws boundaries for political districts, has succeeded in placing a constitutional amendment before voters in November. As the group's name suggests, the plan is to take politicians out of the process.

Ohio Democrats have coalesced behind Vice President Kamal Harris in her bid for the presidency while Gov. Mike DeWine narrows his choices to replace Republican Senator JD Vance, now Donald Trump's running mate, if he wins.

Big money, $129 million, is coming to Northeast Ohio to fund solar energy projects in Cleveland and Painesville.

And the Ohio State Fair kicks off in Columbus. You can chug pickle lemonade, check out elite athletes carved in butter and save civilization by squashing the dreaded spotted lantern fly. Do we know how to have fun in Ohio or what?

Guests:
-Anna Huntsman, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Conor Morris, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Sarah Donaldson, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio/TV

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of IdeasSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Mike McIntyre
Mike McIntyre is the executive editor of Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Mike McIntyre