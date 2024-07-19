Cleveland Guardians head into second half of the season in first place

The Cleveland Guardians are back. Coming off the Major League Baseball All-Star break, the team begins the second half of the season sitting at the top of the American League Central division. The team opened the second half of the season with a sold-out weekend series against the San Diego Padres.

The team has one of the best records in all of baseball and is sitting higher in the standings than perennial powerhouse teams such as the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Guardians sent five players to the All-Star game: Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, David Fry, and Emmanuel Clase.

The Guardians are doing it all on a fraction of the payroll of many big-market clubs.

So how will the second half of the season unfold? Can the Guardians keep their momentum through until the end of the season?

Sports writer Joe Posnanski joined the “Sound of Ideas” to talk about the Guardians season that so far has outpaced expectations. He’s a Northeast Ohio native and the author of many books including, “The Baseball 100” and “Why We Love Baseball.”

Guest:

-Joe Posnanski, Sports Writer, Author