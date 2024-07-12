Reappraisal shows home value increases across Cuyahoga County | Reporters Roundtable

Cuyahoga County property values have gone up and that means many homeowners are bracing for higher tax bills next year. Property owners are receiving letters about the newly appraised values this week. County-wide increases ranged from 67% in East Cleveland to 15% in Hunting Valley with an average of 32%. The state mandates that property values be re-appraised every six years. This is the first major property appraisal since the pandemic.

We will discuss the reappraisal and the rest of the week's news on the “Reporters Roundtable.”

As increasing property valuations put the strain on owners, a new report raises concerns about rising rental rates in Ohio. The report released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio found that renters need a full-time job paying $20.81 to afford a "modest" two-bedroom apartment. The reported cited the Fair Market Rent statewide for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,082 a month.

Private school voucher use is surging in Ohio, especially in suburbs and wealthier communities, many with high-performing school districts. Last year, the state moved to greatly expand the income eligibility for the program, making nearly every family able to apply for some help from the vouchers program to cover private school tuition.

The Republican National Convention begins Monday in Milwaukee. The event will culminate with the formal nomination of Donald Trump as the party's candidate for president. The Republican National Committee has approved a platform that drops its call for a nationwide abortion ban for the first time in 40 years. Instead, the platforms says states should decide what to do.

Cleveland will host athletes from across the world during the Pan-American Masters Games. The global multi-sport competition will bring together athletes aged 30 and older at venues across Northeast Ohio. The Games open today and run through July 21. More than 4,000 athletes from around the world will compete.

Guests:

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Michelle Jarboe, Reporter, News 5 Cleveland

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV