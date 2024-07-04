Literary Cleveland and Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry team up to tell the stories of unhoused men

Over the years on the “Sound of Ideas,” we've discussed how writing and writing workshops have helped a variety of communities.

We've heard at length how poetry assisted those who were formerly incarcerated process their experiences, or how that same art form has helped veterans cope with the traumas of combat.

In late June, Literary Cleveland published "These Words Are Not My Home: Poems, Stories, and Essays from The Unhoused".

That anthology features original poems, stories, and essays by unhoused Clevelanders who took part in the “Finding Voice Poetry Workshop” at Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry Lakeside Men's Shelter.

The works in the anthology touch on common themes of isolation or the feeling of being left behind by society. But many of the works also strike a tone of hope, even in the face of such adversity.

The anthology was edited by RA Washington, a longtime writer based in Northeast Ohio. He assembled it with the help of a fellowship grant from Literary Cleveland.

He also worked in conjunction with Annie Hoden and Lydia Baily, two women that work at the 2100 Lakeside men’s shelter.

GUESTS:

- RA Washington, Editor, "These Words Are Not My Home"

- Lydia Bailey, Coordinator of Volunteers, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry: Lakeside Men's Shelter

- Annie Holden, Employment Specialist and Instructor, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry: Lakeside Men's Shelter

