Education experts explore the impact of expanded private vouchers in Ohio

Last week, Akron Public Schools became the latest district to join a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ohio’s EdChoice private voucher program. The Akron school board voted 5 to 1 to join the lawsuit that includes dozens of districts from across the state.

The EdChoice voucher program is not new. But the income eligibility threshold needed to qualify for the vouchers is. For nearly a decade, in order to get a voucher from the state, one’s household income had to be at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. That worked out to be about $64,000 for a family of three

Last year, Ohio lawmakers expanded the income eligibility to include nearly all of Ohio’s families and no longer reserving the vouchers for the state’s low-income families.

Supporters of the expansion say the vouchers allow students to go to the school of their choice and have a better educational outcome.

Critics, including school districts, argue the program is unconstitutional and siphons money and resources away from public schools. A number of Ohio’s public school districts have joined a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the voucher program. The case is moving closer to being heard.

Guests:

-Aaron Churchill, Ohio Research Director, The Thomas B. Fordham Institute

-Stephen Dyer, Steering Committee, Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy in School Funding

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

-Laura Meckler, Reporter, The Washington Post