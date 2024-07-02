Case Western Reserve University legal scholars discuss historic presidential immunity ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a historic 6-3 ruling Monday, along ideological lines, that said for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution. The court allows this immunity for official acts, adding, there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his majority opinion that the president "is not above the law." But in a dissent opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, "In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law."

President Donald Trump called the ruling a big win for the Constitution and democracy, while top Democrats condemned it, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who said the Supreme Court has gone rogue.

This ruling likely ends any probability that Trump will be tried before the November election in his federal election interference case, which alleged that Trump sought to pressure the Justice Department to investigate unfounded claims of widespread election fraud after the 2020 election.

We'll start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" discussing this major ruling, how this will impact presidential powers moving forward and the cases against the former president. We've invited two legal experts from Case Western Reserve University to share their thoughts.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss how writing and writing workshops have helped a variety of communities.

Previously on our show, we've heard how poetry has assisted those who were formerly incarcerated process their experiences, or how it has helped veterans cope with the traumas of war.

Last week, Literary Cleveland published "These Words Are Not My Home: Poems, Stories, and Essays from The Unhoused."

The anthology features original poems, stories, and essays by homeless Clevelanders who took part in the 'Finding Voice Poetry Workshop' at the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry Lakeside Men's Shelter.

The workshop is helping give voice to a population in our society who often feel unheard or ignored, and we'll talk to some of those involved in the program.

Guests:

-Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law, Case Western Reserve University

-Jonathan Adler, Law Professor, Case Western Reserve University

-Rafiq "RA" Washington, Editor, "These Words Are Not My Home"

-Lydia Bailey, Coordinator of Volunteers, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry: Lakeside Men's Shelter

-Annie Holden, Employment Specialist and Instructor, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry: Lakeside Men's Shelter