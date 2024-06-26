© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Sound of Ideas
Cleveland Clinic expert weighs in on surgeon general's call for social media warning labels

By Leigh Barr,
Rachel Rood, Gabe Ewen
Published June 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A cell phone showing nine different social media apps.

The Surgeon General of the United States has called for tobacco-like warnings for social media platforms and apps. In an opinion piece published last week, Dr. Vivek Murthy said such warnings are needed to protect the mental health of America's youth.

The Pew Research Center, in a study released last year, found that a majority of teens are on social media, especially YouTube, Tik Tok, Snapchat and Instagram. Some teens in the survey described their usage as "near constant."

The science around social media and its impact on mental health, especially for this age group, is less clear. Murthy acknowledged as much in his piece stating that in an emergency you don't have the luxury of waiting for perfect information.

We will begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” talking to the chair of Psychiatry and Psychology at the Cleveland Clinic about the surgeon general’s call for warning labels and about the impact of social media on youth and adults.

Later in the show, we bring together some members of the 2024 Women of Note class as named by Crain’s Cleveland Business. The women in the new class were selected for their success across a wide-range of fields, from non-profits to banking and from education to politics. We will talk to our guests about how they rose to their current levels of success and what advice they have for younger women leaders just beginning their careers.

Guests:
-Leo Pozuelo, MD, Chair, Psychiatry and Psychology, Cleveland Clinic
-Michele Scott Taylor, President and CEO, College Now Greater Cleveland
-Carrie Carpenter, Senior Vice President and Regional Director of Community Philanthropy & Engagement, Huntington Bank
-Celina Cunanan, Chief Diversity, Equity & Belonging Officer, University Hospitals

 

Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and the "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
Gabe Ewen
Gabe Ewen is an intern from University School working with the Sound of Ideas team.
