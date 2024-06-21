Heat advisory extended as record and near-record temps continue | Reporters Roundtable

We will have to wait a bit longer for a break from the oppressive high temperatures and humidityin Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service has extended a Heat Advisory through Saturday evening.

We've been flirting with and sometimes breaking all-time heat records this week with temperatures in the 90s and feel-like temperatures into the triple digits. Pools and splash pads are in big demand. Cities have opened cooling centers, but do residents know they're there and can they access them?

The heat wave is right on trend: Thursday marked the solstice and the start of astronomical summer. It was a long hot day.

Finger pointing among Akron's leader ramped up this week following the cancellation of last weekend's slate of city-affiliated events downtown.

Mayor Shammas Malik made the decision to cancel events, including a planned neighborhood Juneteenth celebration -- despite no credible threat. He did so after a letter signed by 8 council members raised public safety concerns in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a neighborhood birthday party that killed one person and injured 27 others on June 2.

Several of the events canceled last week were for Juneteenth and were rescheduled for Wednesday, the date of the federal holiday.

Cleveland City Hall reopened to the public yesterday afternoon after a ransomware attack disrupted operations and forced closure on June 10.

If you're not familiar, a ransomware attack is where a bad actor seizes control of computer files and releases them only when a ransom is paid. The city is not saying how much was demanded, nor whether the city paid the ransom.

Governor Mike DeWine has not been linked to the FirstEnergy bribery scandal that landed the former Ohio House speaker and the former head of the GOP in prison and charges against the former CEO and a top lobbyist at FirstEnergy.

But records recently released regarding the scandal -- in which FirstEnergy paid bribes through a dark money group to assure passage of HB 6, the nuclear bailout bill --show texts for the governor seeking financial support for his first gubernatorial campaign. The governor said it doesn't indicate anything untoward.

A bill proposed in the statehouse would install cameras at the state's 85 rest areas. Supporters of the proposal say cameras would improve safety at the highway rest areas.

Cleveland's favorite son of Krypton will be creating some traffic closures downtown over the next few days. Cleveland City Hall announced road closures for an unnamed "feature film."

The Greater Cleveland Partnership was more specific showing film sets it says are for the forthcoming James Gunn-directed Superman movie around town.

Clevelanders Joe Siegel and Jerry Shuster created Superman in 1933 when both were students at Glenville High School.

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV