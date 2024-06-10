Have a history of cancer in your family? Doctors recommend genetic testing

Cancer is a harrowing disease for anyone to face, whether it impacts someone personally or their loved ones. It is too often an unexpected diagnosis that is devastating when found too late.

But, as science and technology advance, doctors are now advising patients with a history of cancer in their family to conduct genetic testing to see whether they might be predisposed to different cancers, which could lead them to earlier screenings.

That is the case for Lisa McGuthry. Her husband, Donald McGuthry, passed away from liver cancer at 61 in February.

Through genetic testing that was done after her husband's diagnosis last year, McGuthry learned her daughters are predisposed to all cancers.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to start by talking about the importance of genetic testing, expanding on reporting done by Ideastream health reporter Taylor Wizner.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss the rising costs of home and auto insurance, and how that's impacting Ohioans.

Guests:

-Lisa McGuthry, Owner, Our Favorite Things Boutique

-Anique Russell, Owner, Too Good Eats

-Holly Pederson, M.D., Director of Medical Breast Services at Cleveland Clinic's Breast Center

-Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Amy Wentz, Shaker Heights resident

-Erin Webber, Independent Home Insurance Agent, Neverman Insurance

-Christopher Flavelle, Reporter, The New York Times