© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Ohio LGTBQ+ elected leaders discuss current political and cultural climate

By Rachel Rood
Published June 7, 2024 at 3:38 PM EDT
A photograph of a flag representing the LGBTQ+ community.
ELIZABETH WINTERBOURNE
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
A photograph of a flag representing the LGBTQ+ community.

June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community and while it is a time to celebrate the diversity of our communities in Ohio, it is also happening at a time of increased discrimination targeting this community.

The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 515 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been introduced in state legislatures across the United States, including in Ohio. And while not all of these bills will become law, they can have an impact on the community.

In January, Equality Ohio, the state's largest LGBTQ+ group, said that dozens of families were looking to leave Ohio because of House Bill 68, a law that would impact transgender youth.

We invited Ohio elected leaders who are part of the LGBTQ+ community onto the program on June 3. The guests discussed the strengths and challenges of being an out public official in the current political and cultural landscape.

 

Guests:
-State Sen. Nickie Antonio, (D-Lakewood), Senate Minority Leader
-Sandra Kurt, Akron Municipal Court Clerk of Courts
-Shannon Hardin, President, Columbus City Council
-Reggie Harris, Council Member, Cincinnati City Council

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood