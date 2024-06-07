Akron Police search for suspects and motive in mass shooting | Reporters Roundtable

Akron Police say they're still piecing together what happened during a mass shooting at a street party in the East Akron neighborhood early Sunday morning.

One person died and police now say 27 people were injured. Two are still in critical condition. A vigil for the victims and the community was held Thursday night.

Cleveland City Council approved legislation this week that doubles the campaign finance contribution limits for individuals and businesses. Council President Blaine Griffin says it's about keeping up with inflation. But the passage of the legislation was not without controversy.

Governor Mike DeWine signed two bills this week passed during the recent special session of the legislature that he ordered. One changes the state's 90-day candidate certification deadline ensuring President Joe Biden will be on Ohio's ballot in November. The other bans foreign nationals from contributing to ballot issue campaigns.

Cuyahoga County voters get to decide this November whether to more than double the county's tax on cigarettes to support arts and culture. County Council approved moving the measure to the ballot at its meeting this week. The money raised by the tax supports artists and nonprofit arts organizations, including Ideastream Public Media.

Summer is just starting but dates for Ohio's expanded sales tax holiday have been announced. The holiday still comes at a time when parents are do their back-to-school shopping for their kids. Lawmakers expanded the tax holiday in last year's budget. The governor's office says the tax holiday will run from July 30 to Aug. 8.

We will discuss these stories and others of the week on Friday’s “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”

Guests:

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Abigail Bottar, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media



