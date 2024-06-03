© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Will the historic conviction of former President Donald Trump impact the conservative vote in Ohio?

By Rachel Rood
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, left, poses for a photo with Sen. J.D. Vance, each holding a thumbs up.
Jeff Dean
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, left, poses for a photo with Sen. J.D. Vance at a campaign rally Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio.

For the first time in American history, a former president has been convicted of a crime, following a New York jury's decision last week that found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to an adult film star.

The other historic part of this story is that the former president is also the presumptive Republican nominee for president. His sentencing is set for July 11, just days before Republicans are due to formally nominate Trump for president during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

We spent most of Friday's Reporters Roundtable with Mike McIntyre talking to experts about the breaking news, and hearing from many listeners about their reaction.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll start the show focusing on how conservatives are reacting to the verdict, from state leaders to Ohio voters, and how this development may or may not impact the fall election.

Later in this hour, we're going to talk to elected leaders who are members of the LGBTQ community about the joys and challenges of being an out public official, fighting to protect rights for themselves and their constituents.

Guests:
-Matt Cox, President & Founder, Capitol Partners
-Nickie Antonio, Ohio State Senator & Minority Leader
-Reggie Harris, Cincinnati City Council Member
-Shannon Hardin, Columbus City Council President
-Sandra Kurt, Clerk of Courts, Akron Municipal Court

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
