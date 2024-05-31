Jury convicts former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts | Reporters Roundtable

Guilty. Guilty on all 34 felony counts. That was the history-making verdict delivered from a jury in New York City Thursday against former President Donald Trump.

The jury spent less than a combined 10 hours deliberating the complex case against Trump. Prosecutors say he falsified business records as part of a scheme to influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

Trump is the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes in the nation’s history. His conviction will now test the political will of his followers as Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for president. It will also test the U.S. Constitution.

The judge set sentencing for July 11. That’s just four days before Republicans will convene their national convention in Milwaukee to nominate Trump as the party’s candidate for president.

Trump could be sentenced to probation for his 34-count conviction or up to a combined total of four years maximum.

We will be discussing the Trump verdict on the “Reporters Roundtable.” We have brought in a political and a legal expert to join our reporters in the discussion.

Guests:

-Jonathan Witmer Rich, Associate Dean for Academic Enrichment at Cleveland State University, College of Law

-Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Provost and Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

-Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media

-Stephanie Czekalinski, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV